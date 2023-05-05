Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 16.4 %

VSTO opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 11,318.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

