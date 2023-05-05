Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $159.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.42.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC opened at $129.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon has a twelve month low of $94.29 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.96 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Visteon by 31.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Visteon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Visteon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

