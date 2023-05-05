Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier updated its Q2 guidance to $0.61 to $0.66 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.61-$0.66 EPS.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $27.76. 340,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $127,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vontier by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

