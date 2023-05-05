W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Decreased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $667.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $672.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,910 shares of company stock worth $38,640,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.