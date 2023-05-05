Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,542. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $409.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

