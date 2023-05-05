Warner Bros. Discovery Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 104,277 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 105% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,883 put options.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,256,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,734,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

