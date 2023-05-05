Warner Bros. Discovery Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 104,277 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 105% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,883 put options.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,256,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,734,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

