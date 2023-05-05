Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $563.23

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 563.23 ($7.04) and traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.25). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.37), with a volume of 17,689 shares.

Water Intelligence Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £83.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2,671.88, a PEG ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 447.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 561.35.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

