Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $351.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $351.00.

Several brokerages have commented on WAT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE WAT opened at $296.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.48. Waters has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.3% during the third quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Waters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 44.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

