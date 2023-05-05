WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0659 on Major Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. WAX has a market cap of $192.89 million and $2.25 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,926,689,088 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,883,045,198.319996 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06493297 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,211,951.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

