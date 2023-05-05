Weil Company Inc. Purchases New Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 555.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513,175 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 39.3% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 1,633,560 shares during the period. Builders Union LLP purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 138.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after buying an additional 1,141,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,940,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

