Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $300.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.87.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $238.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.27 and a 200-day moving average of $274.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

