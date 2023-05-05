Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,257. Welltower has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $91.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 123,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.