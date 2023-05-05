Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Welltower updated its FY23 guidance to $3.39-3.54 EPS.

Welltower Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.35, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Welltower by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,877,460,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

