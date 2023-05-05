Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.39-$3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.82.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.90. 2,081,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,257. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

