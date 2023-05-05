WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.02. 608,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.86 and its 200 day moving average is $138.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.18. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,258,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,258,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 35.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 33.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Read More

