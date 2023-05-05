Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 4,000 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BDX traded up $3.42 on Friday, reaching $255.88. 169,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.85 and its 200-day moving average is $244.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

