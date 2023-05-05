Wesleyan Assurance Society Increases Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Masimo were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.63.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

