Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 152.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 175.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 80,187 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 93.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $2,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

