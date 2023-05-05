Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,969,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,059,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.93% of Western Digital worth $93,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Western Digital by 13,189.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 396,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

