Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of C$348.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). Western Forest Products had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of C$291.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.0294279 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a research note on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.