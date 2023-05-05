Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Stock Price Up 3.2%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 28,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The company has a market cap of C$9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Tannas sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$28,500.00. 11.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

