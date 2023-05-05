Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

WPM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.13. 1,505,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,743. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 772,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 749,011 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.