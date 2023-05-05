Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,848.80

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,848.80 ($35.59) and traded as high as GBX 3,310 ($41.35). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,259 ($40.72), with a volume of 477,496 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($52.47) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($43.85) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.98) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.73) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,715 ($46.41).

The stock has a market cap of £6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,011.18, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,033.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,854.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 49.80 ($0.62) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is 4,596.27%.

In other news, insider Cilla Snowball acquired 2,258 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,078 ($38.46) per share, with a total value of £69,501.24 ($86,833.13). In other news, insider Cilla Snowball bought 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,078 ($38.46) per share, for a total transaction of £69,501.24 ($86,833.13). Also, insider Fumbi Chima bought 957 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($38.83) per share, with a total value of £29,743.56 ($37,160.87). Insiders purchased 3,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

