White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,821,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 88.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,419.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,405.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,405.66. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,041.54 and a 12 month high of $1,560.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 63.61%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

