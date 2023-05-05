WhiteCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $711,100.55 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $31.20 million and approximately $711,100.55 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00300579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018741 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003356 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.