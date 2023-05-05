Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,612. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $427.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Whitestone REIT

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.10.

In related news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,650 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,295.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,535.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

