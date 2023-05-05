WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.27 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $8.71. 628,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,877. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $748.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.79 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

About WideOpenWest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after purchasing an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in WideOpenWest by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.