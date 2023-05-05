WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.27 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
WideOpenWest Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of WOW stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $8.71. 628,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,877. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $748.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.79 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
