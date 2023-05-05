Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WTAN traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 229 ($2.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. Witan Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 199.78 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 237.50 ($2.97). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.75 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Witan Investment Trust news, insider Shefaly Yogendra acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £4,320 ($5,397.30). 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

