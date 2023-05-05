Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.19.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

