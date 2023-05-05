Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Approximately 19,245,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 52,027,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Woodbois from GBX 6 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Woodbois alerts:

Woodbois Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.66.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.