Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.13)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $626.0-628.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.70 million. Workiva also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Workiva stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.60. Workiva has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. On average, analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth $298,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Workiva by 187.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Workiva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

