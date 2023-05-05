Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.51 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.13–$0.09 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Workiva Price Performance

WK stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.68. 67,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,511. Workiva has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $104.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Workiva by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

