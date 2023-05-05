World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated their maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WWE. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.22.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.52. The stock had a trading volume of 494,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,747. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after buying an additional 352,513 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after buying an additional 276,799 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,507,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

