Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Purchases 25,000 Shares

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$28,750.00 ($19,039.74).

Wotso Property Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Wotso Property alerts:

Wotso Property Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Wotso Property’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Wotso Property

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

See Also

