WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Up to $7.58

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.58, but opened at $8.26. WW International shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 1,302,757 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

WW International Stock Up 17.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $631.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

Institutional Trading of WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

