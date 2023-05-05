XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

