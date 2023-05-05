XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $705,700.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $705,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,066,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of XPEL stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,883. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $87.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.
XPEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
