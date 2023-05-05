XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $705,700.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $705,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,066,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,883. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $87.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in XPEL by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in XPEL by 16.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 24.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in XPEL by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About XPEL

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.