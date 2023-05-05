XPO (NYSE:XPO) Announces Earnings Results

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.
XPO Trading Up 2.9 %
XPO traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.16. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $48.85.
Insider Buying and Selling at XPO
In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.96.
About XPO
XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPO (XPO)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.