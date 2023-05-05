XPO (NYSE:XPO) Announces Earnings Results

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

XPO Trading Up 2.9 %

XPO traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.16. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in XPO by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.96.

About XPO

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

