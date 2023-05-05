xSUSHI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $84.18 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004980 BTC on popular exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $3,034.12 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

