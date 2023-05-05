Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,347,667 shares traded.

Xtract Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of £15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.28.

About Xtract Resources

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

