Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Xylem by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

