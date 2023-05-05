Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 154.59% and a negative net margin of 3,014.67%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YTEN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 14,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,023. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.20% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

