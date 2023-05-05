Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 42,370 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 602% from the average daily volume of 6,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental investment properties and commercial units in British Columbia and Alberta. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

