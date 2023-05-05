Yü Group (LON:YU) Stock Price Down 4%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 584 ($7.30) and last traded at GBX 595 ($7.43). 28,581 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($7.75).

Yü Group Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 490.84. The firm has a market cap of £104.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2,423.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Yü Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Yü Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,153.85%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.