Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Releases Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

YUM stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.01.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

