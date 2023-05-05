Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Releases Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.
Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.7 %
YUM stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.01.
Yum! Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
Further Reading
