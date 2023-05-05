Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.64. 121,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.02.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

