Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Shares Down 16.5%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 16.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Zelira Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.
Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile
Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research and development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions. It focuses on human clinical trial program and pre-clinical research program. The company was founded by Harry Karelis, Mara Gordon, Jason Peterson, and Stewart Washer on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
