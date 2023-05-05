Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 47.25% and a negative return on equity of 248.74%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Zeta Global updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. 2,817,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at $168,325,676.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 76,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $837,717.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,289,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,342,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 241,112 shares of company stock worth $2,553,785 in the last ninety days. 46.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 275.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 234.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,606,812 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 720,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 739.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 678,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

