Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 6.2% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) were down 6.2% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 368,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,033,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 47.25% and a negative return on equity of 248.74%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $64,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at $168,325,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $64,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at $168,325,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $322,698.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,260,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,172,241.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 241,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,785 over the last 90 days. 46.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4,656.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 234.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,812 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 720,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Stock Down 8.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

