Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.29 billion-$7.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 516,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,595. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $303,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $294,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

See Also

